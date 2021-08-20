Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

