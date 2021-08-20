San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 67,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $106.58. 13,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

