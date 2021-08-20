San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 2,138 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.