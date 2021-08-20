Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.37% of First Internet Bancorp worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.