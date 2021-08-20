Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ROST stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $120.87. 103,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

