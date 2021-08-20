ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.47. 7,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,507. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

