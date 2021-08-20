Traders Buy Large Volume of STAAR Surgical Call Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,362 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,855% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,855. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.05 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

