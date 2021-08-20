Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,239 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 put options.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 411,504 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,699. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

