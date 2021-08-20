iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $167,096,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,357. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

