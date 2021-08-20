Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 3,127,147 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 11.22% of North American Construction Group worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

