Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VBR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

