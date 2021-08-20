DigixDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,269.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $625.03 or 0.01289611 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and approximately $19,269.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00157433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,471 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

