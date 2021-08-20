FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. 12,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,475. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.