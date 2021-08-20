Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Cap of $284.84 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $284.84 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00148179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00073781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.40 or 0.99676085 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

