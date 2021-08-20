Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $156.85

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,431,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 257,816 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,202. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

