Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $692,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $526.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.