Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 6,866 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. The Joint accounts for 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. 3,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

