iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 201.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

