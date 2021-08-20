Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 6,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

