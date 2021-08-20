Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Position Reduced by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $51.86. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33.

