Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDEX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

