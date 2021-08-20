Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PDEX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
