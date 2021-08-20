Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the quarter. Harsco comprises 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 56.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -590.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

