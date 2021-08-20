Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Drops By 22.8%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TuanChe by 131.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TuanChe by 99.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.15.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

