Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

