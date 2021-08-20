Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FLC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

