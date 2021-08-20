Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 22.8%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,446. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.15.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TuanChe by 131.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TuanChe by 99.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

