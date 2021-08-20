Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

