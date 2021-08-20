Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSFY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

