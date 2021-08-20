Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Grows By 17.0%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CVCO stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,528. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $261.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.18.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

