JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 159,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.58. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

