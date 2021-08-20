Regal Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

