Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

COST stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

