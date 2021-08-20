Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

