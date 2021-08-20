Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 80,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 211,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,816. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

