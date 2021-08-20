Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $126.86. 482,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.