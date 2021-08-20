J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 249,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,941. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

