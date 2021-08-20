Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,926. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55.

