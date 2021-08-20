Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 7.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.72. 1,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.