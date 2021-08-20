International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

