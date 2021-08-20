World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.12

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.12 and last traded at $194.01, with a volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,363 shares of company stock worth $4,075,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

