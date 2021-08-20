Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Decreases By 23.8%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

