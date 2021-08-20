BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 10.8% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $12.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

