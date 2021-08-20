EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00851262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

