9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 42,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

