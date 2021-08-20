Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,482.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.41 million and $105,482.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00148550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.87 or 0.99939597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.00926314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00706942 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.