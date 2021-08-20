BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,618. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

