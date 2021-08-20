MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $44.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $721.05. 38,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,649. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.56.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

