Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,287. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.