Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,425,200.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00.

TIH stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$108.82. 72,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$71.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

