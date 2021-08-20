Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 1,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $531,933 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

